how to check if "only position closing is allowed" ?

Hi all, could you give me some suggestions on how to check the condition "only position closing is allowed" before to open a position or a pending order with an expert?

Thank you!

 
Alberto Tortella:

Based on my research, this is most often caused by a broker-dealer designated symbol suffix (for example, EURUSDFX). Otherwise, contact your specific broker-dealer to investigate.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

Here

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants

Andrey Barinov #:

Oh wow. "Only position closing is allowed" toggles on and off. That's somewhat frightening. Let me guess... crypto coins?
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Oh wow. "Only position closing is allowed" toggles on and off. That's somewhat frightening. Let me guess... crypto coins?

Nope... it's on HEATING OIL...

Andrey Barinov #:

Alberto Tortella #:

Nope... it's on HEATING OIL...

You're welcome. Thank you for clarifying.

Just so you know, you could trade U.S. heating oil futures without that restriction on the CME's NYMEX exchange.

