how to check if "only position closing is allowed" ?
Hi all, could you give me some suggestions on how to check the condition "only position closing is allowed" before to open a position or a pending order with an expert?
Thank you!
Based on my research, this is most often caused by a broker-dealer designated symbol suffix (for example, EURUSDFX). Otherwise, contact your specific broker-dealer to investigate.
(Unfortunately, I can't post the links to the sites that I searched due to mad ads on those sites).
Here
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants
Nope... it's on HEATING OIL...
Thank you for the answer!
You're welcome. Thank you for clarifying.
Just so you know, you could trade U.S. heating oil futures without that restriction on the CME's NYMEX exchange.
