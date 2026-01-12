MT4 shows “No Connection” on multiple brokers while MT5 connects normally.

Hello,

We have rechecked the issue and observed the following:

• On MT5, several brokers can connect successfully, while some others are still attempting to connect to their broker servers.

• On MT4, after testing with several different brokers, the platform consistently shows “No Connection.”

We have contacted the relevant brokers, and they have confirmed that there are no issues on their side.

Could anyone please advise what might cause MT4 to show “No Connection” across multiple brokers while MT5 is able to connect normally?

Are there any specific settings, network requirements, or recent changes that we should check on our side?

Here is my MetaTrader log attached.

Any guidance or troubleshooting suggestions would be greatly appreciated.


Thank you.

Files:
20260108.log  1 kb
