Libraries: CPlotManager (Auto Buffer and Plot Manager)
Automates MQL5 buffer and plot index management. Eliminates manual counting, simplifies Z-order layering, and handles complex plot types (Candles, Color Lines) with a single line of code.
Author: Paul Edunyu Carissimo