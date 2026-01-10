Courier font is not sizing properly and TextGetSize does not seem to return correct sizes for any font

Two items that may be related. This happened a quite a while ago, worked around it but thought you guys should know about it.

The function "TextGetSize("A", w, h)" returns the exact same values in 'w' and 'h' regardless of the FontSize selected.

I believe that to be incorrect as that used to work properly.

Secondly,

The "Courier" monospace font is not resizing at all.

The font itself does not change but the space around each letter does expand and contract depending on the font size selected.

That also used to work properly.

