[BUG] MT5 Build 5488 (08 Jan 2026): Error importing custom symbol
Last beta build is 5495, please try it.
If the problem persists, please post the json file, not a picture of it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I'm facing a problem importing a custom symbol. Basically the field "synthetic instrument formula" is not created after importing a custom symbol json file.
This is a symbol created manually:
This is a symbol created importing the JSON file exported by the MT5 (The JSON file contains the "Formula" field, but MT5 does not create the "synthetic instrument formula" field:
This is the JSON file:
So, looks like someone changed the "synthetic instrument formula" field name. During the exporting process the field is called "Formula" inside the JSON file, but the importing process requires another field name.
Please, some MT5 developer can take a look?
Thanks