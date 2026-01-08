Blend2D vs GDI version MT5

The Blend2D updates render candlesticks much worse than the GDI version, and they also do not appear to be fully synchronized in rendering when there is activity from an Indicator or EA.

Below are two illustrative images showing when I use the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES function for an indicator.

I use a 4K display, and the Blend2D version renders the candlesticks very blurry.

5495


5430

 
Please post the code needed to reproduce this issue.
