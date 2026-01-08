No Shift Option => Changing MQL4 to MQL5.
Of course it doesn't have shift.
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate/OnStart (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
1. Same issue for other Indicators too. How to use Shift in MQL5?
2. In MQL4 it return double value but in MQL5 it return int value?
How to use Shift in MQL5?