My seller registration has been rejected
WENBO ZHANG:Can read this thread - on seller registration
as shown in the image below. I try to register seller but got rejected which has no specific reason.I try to contact the service help,but the bot always send me to the this page。
So, what can I do at the moment, can anyone help!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 280472
My Seller Account Not Approve
- 2018.09.21
- www.mql5.com
I have opened my account in mql5 which has been more than 6 months and has not been opened yet, i have completed all the document and multi, still my account is still unapproved, please solution. I have uploaded the document i have requested, even though my account is not being approved
Oleksandr Medviediev #:Thank you for your reply, I have read this thread, but in my case,I didn't receive any messages,so where can I update my passport image?
WENBO ZHANG #:
Thank you for your reply, I have read this thread, but in my case,I didn't receive any messages,so where can I update my passport image?
You can write to Service Desk desk and ask.
Here is thread on related topic
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 481262
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?
- 2025.02.11
- www.mql5.com
How to get in touch to service desk about incorrect data on economic calendar. Service desk request wrong signal flags. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum. How get in touch to service desk about technical problem
Oleksandr Medviediev #:Thank you again！but there is alway a bot repeating something...I don't know how to get to a real person.Maybe today is Sunday,should I try again tomorrow?
During verification, you must hold a photo of your ID and turn your head in different directions in front of the camera. At this stage it rejects your verification?
