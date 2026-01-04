Cloud protector not working on MetaEditor4

New comment
 
Cloud protector not working on MetaEditor4( version 5.00 build 2415 )

I tried re-login, change network and PC reboot. But not solved.

On MetaEditor5 is working.

Anyone help me?

Or not supported MQL4 already?
 

I'm attaching the mq4 file where the issue reproduces.

When I delete the test55 line and run it through Cloud Protector, it compiles successfully.

However, when I restore it and run it again, it throws an error.

The cause is unknown. Could it be that there are too many variables?

Files:
CloudProtectorTest.mq4  5 kb
 
Zhi Zi Ma Chang #:

I'm attaching the mq4 file where the issue reproduces.

When I delete the test55 line and run it through Cloud Protector, it compiles successfully.

However, when I restore it and run it again, it throws an error.

The cause is unknown. Could it be that there are too many variables?

I have just confirmed that it compiles correctly under these error conditions.

Thank you.
New comment