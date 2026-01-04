Cloud protector not working on MetaEditor4
I'm attaching the mq4 file where the issue reproduces.
When I delete the test55 line and run it through Cloud Protector, it compiles successfully.
However, when I restore it and run it again, it throws an error.
The cause is unknown. Could it be that there are too many variables?
Files:
Zhi Zi Ma Chang #:I have just confirmed that it compiles correctly under these error conditions.
I'm attaching the mq4 file where the issue reproduces.
However, when I restore it and run it again, it throws an error.
I'm attaching the mq4 file where the issue reproduces.
When I delete the test55 line and run it through Cloud Protector, it compiles successfully.
However, when I restore it and run it again, it throws an error.
The cause is unknown. Could it be that there are too many variables?
Thank you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I tried re-login, change network and PC reboot. But not solved.
On MetaEditor5 is working.
Anyone help me?
Or not supported MQL4 already?