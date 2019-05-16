MetaEditor MQL5 Cloud Protector error unknown

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I have problem compiling one of my programs via MQL5 Cloud Protector option.

Regular compilation finishes with no errors.
Attempt to use MQL5 Cloud Protector finishes
with unknown error.

The same error occurs when I try to compile exactly the same code as mql4 (it's mql4/mql5 compatible) while regular compilation finishes OK.

Protecting other programs with MQL5 Cloud Protector runs fine without errors. The now problematic code also passed OK until some changes I made in the latest version. The number of changes is significant - I would have to spend too much time on trying to isolate the cause of the problem. But I assume that every program that compiles without errors should also compile via cloud service and the cause is a cloud service bug not my code.

Replicated on 3 different MT/ME installations.

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Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
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