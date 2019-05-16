MetaEditor MQL5 Cloud Protector error unknown
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I have problem compiling one of my programs via MQL5 Cloud Protector option.
with unknown error.
The same error occurs when I try to compile exactly the same code as mql4 (it's mql4/mql5 compatible) while regular compilation finishes OK.
Protecting other programs with MQL5 Cloud Protector runs fine without errors. The now problematic code also passed OK until some changes I made in the latest version. The number of changes is significant - I would have to spend too much time on trying to isolate the cause of the problem. But I assume that every program that compiles without errors should also compile via cloud service and the cause is a cloud service bug not my code.
Replicated on 3 different MT/ME installations.