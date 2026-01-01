OTP Not Received for Mobile Verification – Request for Resolution
- 2023.04.05
- www.mql5.com
Hello MQL5 Support Team,
I am writing to report a problem I am facing with mobile number verification on my MQL5 account.
Problem:
Despite waiting several times and requesting the OTP multiple times, I am not receiving the OTP SMS on my registered mobile number. Because of this, I am unable to complete my mobile verification process.
I have already checked my network signal, SMS inbox, and spam folder, and waited sufficient time between attempts, but the issue still persists.
Request:
I kindly request you to please investigate this issue and help me complete my mobile verification.
If possible, please enable an alternative verification method such as email verification or manual verification.
Thank you for your time and support. I look forward to your assistance.
