OTP Not Received for Mobile Verification – Request for Resolution

Hello MQL5 Support Team,

I am writing to report a problem I am facing with mobile number verification on my MQL5 account.

Problem:
Despite waiting several times and requesting the OTP multiple times, I am not receiving the OTP SMS on my registered mobile number. Because of this, I am unable to complete my mobile verification process.

I have already checked my network signal, SMS inbox, and spam folder, and waited sufficient time between attempts, but the issue still persists.

Request:
I kindly request you to please investigate this issue and help me complete my mobile verification.
If possible, please enable an alternative verification method such as email verification or manual verification.

Thank you for your time and support. I look forward to your assistance.

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
  • 2023.04.05
  • www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
 
use the other option for verification instead of sms use the bot option.
