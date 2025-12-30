Any good communities/channels for Gold & Silver (XAU/XAG) discussion? Looking for recommendations
xwxftrader:Discussion about 3rd party services/ resources/external channels is prohibited. For XAU/XAG discussions - search the forum.
Request:
Hi everyone,
I’m looking for high-quality discussion communities focused on Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG)—either futures (COMEX) or spot/CFD versions traded on MT5.
Before starting anything new, I’d like to join existing good channels/threads if they already exist.
What I’m looking for:
- Serious discussion (not spammy signal rooms)
- Market structure / price action, macro drivers (USD, rates, real yields), session behavior
- Risk management, journaling, and post-trade review
- MT5-specific tooling is a plus (indicators/EAs, backtesting notes)
What I’m not looking for:
- “Guaranteed profit” claims, copy-trade promos, paid courses, or affiliate marketing
- Low-effort signal dumps without context
Request:
If you know any good MQL5 forum threads, communities, or external channels (Telegram/Discord/etc.) that regularly discuss XAU/XAG, please share links and a short note on:
- Main focus (macro / technical / algo / discretionary)
- Typical quality level and moderation
- Whether it’s futures-only or includes CFD/spot
Thanks a lot!
