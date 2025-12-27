I'm looking for a Bridge Trading View EA for MT5.

Orders and signals and alerts are copied to the MT5 and MT4 platforms with Trading View, plus orders are written down and sent to Telegram as a signal to the group channel. Thank you for all the information. I'll be happy to receive any new messages. I'm happy to review all suggestions.I'm looking for free and paid options. I'll read about all the options.
 
Such recommendations are not allowed in this forum, you should make your own search in the Market and Codebase or post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.
 
