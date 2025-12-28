Experts: Builov RSI Pro - Strategy EA
Automated-Trading:
Author: Aleksandr Builov
This is NOT a grid system.
The EA can open multiple trades, but only when separate RSI signals appear.
Each trade is independent and not linked to previous positions.
There is no averaging, no martingale, no fixed-distance grid logic, and no lot multiplication.
If you want only one position at a time, there is a dedicated setting for that.
