Validation timeout inconsistency
My EA passes validation sometimes (237 trades in 3 min) but fails other times with timeout, using the exact same code. This suggests server load issues, not code issues. Test results: - Test 1: PASSED (237 trades, H1) - Test 2: TIMEOUT (same code) - Test 3: PASSED (203 trades, H1 - 147 trade, D1, TIMEOUT M30) (same code) - Test 4: TIMEOUT (same code).
- Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market"
- Timeout Error 10012 MT5
- How to optimize code for less Timeout errors
Laureano Echandi Salas:What is your platform? When you say "validation" - what exactly do you mean?
My EA passes validation sometimes (237 trades in 3 min) but fails other times with timeout, using the exact same code. This suggests server load issues, not code issues. Test results: - Test 1: PASSED (237 trades, H1) - Test 2: TIMEOUT (same code) - Test 3: PASSED (203 trades, H1 - 147 trade, D1, TIMEOUT M30) (same code) - Test 4: TIMEOUT (same code).
My EA passes validation sometimes (237 trades in 3 min) but fails other times with timeout, using the exact same code. This suggests server load issues, not code issues. Test results: - Test 1: PASSED (237 trades, H1) - Test 2: TIMEOUT (same code) - Test 3: PASSED (203 trades, H1 - 147 trade, D1, TIMEOUT M30) (same code) - Test 4: TIMEOUT (same code).
Oleksandr Medviediev #:Hi Oleksandr, I hope you're doing well. I'm referring to the MQL5 validation test for listing my Expert Advisor (EA) on the MQL5 market. The platform I use is MT5. Thank you very much for your interest.
What is your platform? When you say "validation" - what exactly do you mean?
What is your platform? When you say "validation" - what exactly do you mean?
Laureano Echandi Salas #:
Hi Oleksandr, I hope you're doing well. I'm referring to the MQL5 validation test for listing my Expert Advisor (EA) on the MQL5 market. The platform I use is MT5. Thank you very much for your interest.
Hi Oleksandr, I hope you're doing well. I'm referring to the MQL5 validation test for listing my Expert Advisor (EA) on the MQL5 market. The platform I use is MT5. Thank you very much for your interest.
Please contact the Service Desk directly - they are the only channel that can review your case.
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
Laureano Echandi Salas:
Test 2: TIMEOUT (same code)
Test 2: TIMEOUT (same code)
I am not sure but I think that it may be the following:
Tester takes too long time
The product performs too lengthy operations and its source code should be improved (refactored). The real time limit for the test is somewhat about 30 minutes for a submission, but range of dates for testing is not known at the moment.
and more here (about what to do):
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - Tester takes too long time
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
- 2017.08.07
- www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register