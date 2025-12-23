OrderSend: market buy 0.01 Crypto20 [unknown retcode 10044]

Dear Forum Members

Wish all Marry Christmas & Happy New Year.

I have got above error while running Strategy Tester.

Any clue what is this could be?

Regards.

 
Anil Varma:

As per documentation - TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY
