New to MQL5: How do I publish educational blogs & charts?

Hi everyone! I’m new to MQL5 and want to share market analysis and charts here.

I can see the “Charts” section and forum, but I can’t find where to publish blog posts yet.

Could someone please guide me:
• How do beginners publish blogs or analysis articles on MQL5?
• Do I need a minimum rating or profile activity to unlock it?
• Any tips for posting chart insights and educational analysis safely?

Thanks for your help!

 

I am not sure if there is a minimum rating required for posting in Blogs, you can check here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vivekpanu/blog

 
“Thanks for your reply! 😊
I’m still exploring MQL5 as a beginner and want to share charts and educational analysis in the blog once I unlock it.
I’ll check for the ‘Add Blog’ option after posting a few forum threads and engaging with the community.

Do you have any tips on what kind of posts or activity helps unlock the blog faster?”

 
You can start by sharing such insights in your profile page and participate in the forum, helping where is possible.
