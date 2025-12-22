New to MQL5: How do I publish educational blogs & charts?
- Publishing live charts in MT4 to a site (or blog )?
- good trader=good signal (fxboost)
- Blogs on mql5
I am not sure if there is a minimum rating required for posting in Blogs, you can check here:
I am not sure if there is a minimum rating required for posting in Blogs, you can check here:
“Thanks for your reply! 😊
I’m still exploring MQL5 as a beginner and want to share charts and educational analysis in the blog once I unlock it.
I’ll check for the ‘Add Blog’ option after posting a few forum threads and engaging with the community.
Do you have any tips on what kind of posts or activity helps unlock the blog faster?”
“Thanks for your reply! 😊
I’m still exploring MQL5 as a beginner and want to share charts and educational analysis in the blog once I unlock it.
I’ll check for the ‘Add Blog’ option after posting a few forum threads and engaging with the community.
Do you have any tips on what kind of posts or activity helps unlock the blog faster?”
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use