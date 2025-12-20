Freelance rating

Does a freelancer review rating add to you over all profile.

If your profile was a 4 star and freelance 5.

Would your overall profile reflect this?

If someone could answer. Then a mod please delete this topic. thanx

 
Yes, your profile rating reflects all your MQL5.com activities.
 

Cool thanx.

Might take time to update. Freelancer shows but overall profile not yet

 
Yes, these updates take from a few hours to a couple of days.
 

Your the best as usual.

Thanx for your time

 
You're very welcome Jason.
