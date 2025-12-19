MT5 indicator Arrows not showing on chart, Kindly help
Dear Coders and Friends, i made a mt5 indicator ,its not showing buy sell arrows on the chart. Whereas with similar configuration it shows arrows on mt4 chart. i have been using this mt4 indicator since the last 4 years on mt4. What am i doing wrong. Kindly help and rectify.
Thanks in advance
Traders and coders are working for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members on this forum.
Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
NOTE: some details in your code are common for AI-generated, so it can be hardly helped (would need considerable human review/corrections before being usable in a live trading environment).
…and they’re quite uninformed, because EABuilder is not artificial intelligence.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JS_Channel_Pro.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- Plot settings #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 clrWhite #property indicator_label1 "Buy Signal 1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 3 #property indicator_color2 clrWhite #property indicator_label2 "Buy Signal 2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 3 #property indicator_color3 clrMagenta #property indicator_label3 "Sell Signal 1" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 3 #property indicator_color4 clrMagenta #property indicator_label4 "Sell Signal 2" //--- Inputs input group "Moving Average Settings" input int InpMAPeriod = 144; // MA Period input int InpMAShift = 0; // MA Shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMAMethod = MODE_EMA; // MA Method input group "Ichimoku Settings" input int InpTenkan = 27; // Tenkan-sen input int InpKijun = 78; // Kijun-sen input int InpSenkouB = 156; // Senkou Span B input group "Logic Settings" input int InpShift1 = 0; // Logic Shift 1 input int InpShift2 = 1; // Logic Shift 2 input int InpATRPeriod = 14; // ATR Period for Arrows input group "Alerts" input bool InpUseAlerts = true; // Enable Alerts input bool InpUsePush = true; // Enable Push Notifications //--- Indicator Buffers double BufferBuy1[]; double BufferBuy2[]; double BufferSell1[]; double BufferSell2[]; //--- Handles int h_ma_low; int h_ma_high; int h_ichimoku; int h_atr; //--- Calculation Arrays (Dynamic) double ma_low[]; double ma_high[]; double span_a[]; double span_b[]; double atr[]; //--- Alert State datetime last_alert_time = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Indicator Buffers Mapping SetIndexBuffer(0, BufferBuy1, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, BufferBuy2, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2, BufferSell1, INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3, BufferSell2, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Plot settings PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 233); // Up Arrow PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 233); // Up Arrow PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_ARROW, 234); // Down Arrow PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 234); // Down Arrow //--- Set Empty Values PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); //--- Create Handles // 1. MA on Low Price h_ma_low = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, InpMAPeriod, InpMAShift, InpMAMethod, PRICE_LOW); if(h_ma_low == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create MA Low handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } // 2. MA on High Price h_ma_high = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, InpMAPeriod, InpMAShift, InpMAMethod, PRICE_HIGH); if(h_ma_high == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create MA High handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } // 3. Ichimoku h_ichimoku = iIchimoku(_Symbol, _Period, InpTenkan, InpKijun, InpSenkouB); if(h_ichimoku == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create Ichimoku handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } // 4. ATR h_atr = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, InpATRPeriod); if(h_atr == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Failed to create ATR handle"); return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Check for minimum bars if(rates_total < InpMAPeriod + InpSenkouB) return(0); //--- 1. Determine Calculation Range (O(1) Optimization) int limit; if(prev_calculated == 0) { limit = rates_total - InpSenkouB - 1; // Start from beginning (safe margin) } else { limit = rates_total - prev_calculated + 1; // Only new bars + 1 for crossover } //--- 2. Set Arrays as Series (Index 0 is newest) // This aligns with the logic: i is current, i+1 is previous ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBuy1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBuy2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSell1, true); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSell2, true); ArraySetAsSeries(high, true); ArraySetAsSeries(low, true); ArraySetAsSeries(time, true); //--- 3. Copy Data from Handles // We copy slightly more than 'limit' to handle the lookback (i+1) safely int copy_count = limit + 5; if(copy_count > rates_total) copy_count = rates_total; // Copy MA Low if(CopyBuffer(h_ma_low, 0, 0, copy_count, ma_low) < copy_count) return(0); ArraySetAsSeries(ma_low, true); // Copy MA High if(CopyBuffer(h_ma_high, 0, 0, copy_count, ma_high) < copy_count) return(0); ArraySetAsSeries(ma_high, true); // Copy Ichimoku (Span A is buffer 2, Span B is buffer 3) if(CopyBuffer(h_ichimoku, 2, 0, copy_count, span_a) < copy_count) return(0); ArraySetAsSeries(span_a, true); if(CopyBuffer(h_ichimoku, 3, 0, copy_count, span_b) < copy_count) return(0); ArraySetAsSeries(span_b, true); // Copy ATR if(CopyBuffer(h_atr, 0, 0, copy_count, atr) < copy_count) return(0); ArraySetAsSeries(atr, true); //--- 4. Main Calculation Loop for(int i = limit - 1; i >= 0; i--) { // Safety check for array bounds if(i + InpShift1 + 1 >= copy_count || i + InpShift2 + 1 >= copy_count) continue; // Reset buffers BufferBuy1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BufferBuy2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BufferSell1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; BufferSell2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; //--- Logic 1: Buy (MA Low crosses above Span A, and is above Span B) // Uses InpShift1 int idx1 = i + InpShift1; if(ma_low[idx1] > span_a[idx1] && ma_low[idx1+1] <= span_a[idx1+1] && ma_low[idx1] > span_b[idx1]) { BufferBuy1[i] = low[i] - atr[i]; // Place arrow below low if(i == 0) TriggerAlert("Buy Signal 1", time[i]); } //--- Logic 2: Buy (MA Low crosses above Span B, and is above Span A) // Uses InpShift2 for MA check (Based on original code logic structure) // Original: MA[Shift2+i] > SpanB[Shift1+i] ... int idx2 = i + InpShift2; if(ma_low[idx2] > span_b[idx1] && ma_low[idx2+1] <= span_b[idx1+1] && ma_low[idx2] > span_a[idx1]) { BufferBuy2[i] = low[i] - atr[i]; if(i == 0) TriggerAlert("Buy Signal 2", time[i]); } //--- Logic 3: Sell (MA High crosses below Span B, and is below Span A) // Uses InpShift1 if(ma_high[idx1] < span_b[idx1] && ma_high[idx1+1] >= span_b[idx1+1] && ma_high[idx1] < span_a[idx1]) { BufferSell1[i] = high[i] + atr[i]; // Place arrow above high if(i == 0) TriggerAlert("Sell Signal 1", time[i]); } //--- Logic 4: Sell (MA High crosses below Span A, and is below Span B) // Uses InpShift2 if(ma_high[idx2] < span_a[idx1] && ma_high[idx2+1] >= span_a[idx1+1] && ma_high[idx2] < span_b[idx1]) { BufferSell2[i] = high[i] + atr[i]; if(i == 0) TriggerAlert("Sell Signal 2", time[i]); } } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper: Trigger Alert | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TriggerAlert(string message, datetime time) { if(!InpUseAlerts && !InpUsePush) return; if(time == last_alert_time) return; // Prevent duplicate alerts for same bar last_alert_time = time; string text = "JS Channel: " + message + " on " + _Symbol; if(InpUseAlerts) Alert(text); if(InpUsePush) SendNotification(text); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
