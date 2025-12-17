TP SL problem

In my metatrader i use that rounded tp sl in one click but now there is a pop up how to fix that please help me
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323

When the chart's trading dialog is collapsed, buttons for adding/removing stops and an arrow for navigating to the order submission dialog are shown.

Updated trading dialog on the chart tab in Metatrader 5 5431 for iOS. When placing a new pending order from the chart, the previous small panel has been replaced by a full-fledged trading dialog that
