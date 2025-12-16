trying to download an indicator
trying to download an indicator, page initialy opened a broker 3rd party version of mt5 instead of mt5. ive deleted the 3rd party software and now mt5 wont open and load indicator. any help?
rethinking.steve:
Please post more information:
- Was the 3rd party version of MT5 already installed by you?
- Did you have another version of MT5 already installed by you?
- Which version(s) of MT5 do you currently have installed?
- Where did you download the indicator from? CodeBase? Market? Article? Blog? Elsewhere?
i installed the broker 3rd party installation when i opened a new acc with them
i had the original (latest version) installed prior to 3rd party version
indicator was from market.
i have resolved the issue by installing mt5 again over the top. probably altered the registry but its all working now. still dont have the 3rd party software as i can manage through mt5 anyway.
thanks for the help, seems like multiple versions messes with it
If you ever suspect that the market downloaded the file in the wrong terminal or if a MT5 code opened the wrong MetaEditor, you can go to "File - Open Data Folder" when metatrader is running to get to the correct folder where the indicator should be
