Anyone facing problem with MT5 coding??
Ivanmaksim:Be specific. Explain your problem.
Yes... 32 bit BMP objects with alpha channel is not working anymore even with right specific format. it shows black color instead of transparent. This happened with an update yesterday 2025.12.15
MuathYahya #:
Code the reproduce this issue ?
What MT5 build are you using ?
