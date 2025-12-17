MT5 calender stop updated NO DATA
hi
I can not understand my MT5 calender stop updating data from last two weeks. i can not understand what to do? Please see attached photo. I think it is issue with my mql5 account? can you guide me please
Hi,
I am also experiencing the same issue, including on the web platforms https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar and https://www.tradays.com/, which are functioning correctly.
However, the calendar within the MetaTrader platform and even in the Tradays application itself is not being updated.
- www.mql5.com
Hi everyone,
I noticed that since the recent iPhone update, MetaTrader 5 seems to behave differently when I try to change my stop loss. The way I used to adjust it doesn’t work the same anymore.
Has anyone else experienced this issue? Any advice or workaround would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance,
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and simulation of trading strategies.
Miguel Angel Vico Alba , 2025.12.16 14:36
I can confirm that they are aware of it. In fact, I brought this thread to the attention of an administrator on November 30th.
2. The terminal 5431 for iphone, compatible with the previous ux, will be available in the App Store within hours.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi
I can not understand my MT5 calender stop updating data from last two weeks. i can not understand what to do? Please see attached photo. I think it is issue with my mql5 account? can you guide me please