MT5 calender stop updated NO DATA

hi 

I can not understand my MT5 calender stop updating data from last two weeks. i can not understand what to do? Please see attached photo. I think it is issue with my mql5 account? can you guide me please

Hi,


I am also experiencing the same issue, including on the web platforms https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar and https://www.tradays.com/, which are functioning correctly.


However, the calendar within the MetaTrader platform and even in the Tradays application itself is not being updated.

Hi everyone,

I noticed that since the recent iPhone update, MetaTrader 5 seems to behave differently when I try to change my stop loss. The way I used to adjust it doesn’t work the same anymore.

Has anyone else experienced this issue? Any advice or workaround would be greatly appreciated.

MT5 Build 5430 (live) and Build 5480 (Beta) are experiencing a similar Calendar issue--the event values are reduced to a slow trickle and definitely not appearing in real time.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and simulation of trading strategies.

MQL5 Calendar

Miguel Angel Vico Alba , 2025.12.16 14:36

I can confirm that they are aware of it. In fact, I brought this thread to the attention of an administrator on November 30th.



 
Alain Verleyen #:

Great. Thanks. We otherwise wouldn't have known that because it's posted in the Spanish Forum.

 
1. The calendar in terminals/tradays should now work.

2. The terminal 5431 for iphone, compatible with the previous ux, will be available in the App Store within hours.
 
Sergey El #:
1. The calendar in terminals/tradays should now work.

2. The terminal 5431 for iphone, compatible with the previous ux, will be available in the App Store within hours.

Awesome. Thanks.

Confirmed working in MT5 Build 5430 (live) and Build 5480 (Beta).

 
Sergey El #:
1. The calendar in terminals/tradays should now work
Yes, it works in 5430 build.
