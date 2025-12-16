5.0 build 5480 resolution issue on Mac?

hi,


I've updated from November 14 build to December 14 and now I am having an issue with the resolution of the MT5 app, especially when it comes to choosing backtest dates (see image below) no matter what resolution I change the app to or what resolution I change my Marc display to the font in the date field doesn't seem to change or improve. It's just tiny and barely readable.

I'm using it on a MacBook Air M3 three with the latest updated version of macOS. 


I'm also having another issue where if I'm trying to load a set file, my metaTrader app is unable to find my document folder on my Mac used to work fine with previous versions for the last few years. 



 
Talal Alhayki:

With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.

Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not resolution. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758

Oleksandr Medviediev #:
I have it on my parallels on the Mac, but unfortunately when I run any back test or optimisation, it's way faster on the native Mac app even if I dedicate all the Mac resources to windows. thats why I prefer to use the Mac app
