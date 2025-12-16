5.0 build 5480 resolution issue on Mac?
Talal Alhayki:With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.
hi,
I've updated from November 14 build to December 14 and now I am having an issue with the resolution of the MT5 app, especially when it comes to choosing backtest dates (see image below) no matter what resolution I change the app to or what resolution I change my Marc display to the font in the date field doesn't seem to change or improve. It's just tiny and barely readable.
I'm using it on a MacBook Air M3 three with the latest updated version of macOS.
Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not resolution. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459758
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
- 2023.12.30
- www.mql5.com
Also the mt5 inside open data folder can not use the copy and paste function. To access it, follow these steps option, then click on it. I can not copy any file to the expert folder on macbook air m1 when i opened
Oleksandr Medviediev #:I have it on my parallels on the Mac, but unfortunately when I run any back test or optimisation, it's way faster on the native Mac app even if I dedicate all the Mac resources to windows. thats why I prefer to use the Mac app
I'm also having another issue where if I'm trying to load a set file, my metaTrader app is unable to find my document folder on my Mac used to work fine with previous versions for the last few years.