MetaTrader 5 platform privacy
Hello, If I trade using terminal in MetaTrader 5
I want to know what data the broker's server receives about me?
in this case the broker can see metadata such as: (Windows Server 2016, 12 x Intel Core i3-7100 @ 3.90GHz, AVX2, 6 / 12 Gb memory, 3 / 232 Gb disk) ?
davidoff995:My understanding, based on information provided by a former broker-dealer's employee, is that they can see everything that prints to your MT5 Journal tab. So yes, your client-side system information is visible there.
