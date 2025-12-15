MetaTrader 5 platform privacy

Hello, If I trade using terminal in MetaTrader 5
I want to know what data the broker's server receives about me?
in this case the broker can see metadata such as: (Windows Server 2016, 12 x Intel Core i3-7100 @ 3.90GHz, AVX2, 6 / 12 Gb memory, 3 / 232 Gb disk) ?
 
My understanding, based on information provided by a former broker-dealer's employee, is that they can see everything that prints to your MT5 Journal tab. So yes, your client-side system information is visible there.
