Telegram Signals Checker

krzy1988:
Salman Soltaniyan, 2025.06.08 10:17TelegramToMT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that bridges Telegram and MT5 by displaying messages from your Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your trading charts. Simply create a Telegram bot, add it to your desired channels/groups, and let the EA show all messages as comments on your chart in real-time.
Respectfully, it took me all of about 10 seconds to find this by way of a DuckDuckGo search for "mql5 Telegram copier."
Please at least attempt a search before posting (if you didn't).
Ryan L Johnson #:telegram copier i have already but now i want somethink different. i need program t checking signal if they have profit or not with different settings. telegram copier is somethink different and copier is only coy. it not check signals with different number or settings
krzy1988 #:
Oh, I see. Thank you for clarifying.
I've never heard of such a thing. Sounds like a custom job for a Freelance developer. Rather unique.
