Problem of CopyOpen()
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for let me go back to 3 years ago :D
Thank you for let me go back to 3 years ago :D
Oh, I miss it
By the way my questions deserve an answer :-)
Oh, I miss it
By the way my questions deserve an answer :-)
actually I have forgot what's the goal of that loop, it seems a little crazy.
Yes, it is a little crazy... instead of using the "j" index you somehow use the "s" index inside the for loop to do exatly what the "j" index is supposed to do...
Moreover, you set the "j" index to go untill 200, while you have only 6 symbols on your _symbol array.
Basically it is a "bulk" copy of the open values for the 6 symbols on the array (however, bad coded, IMO).
Hi.
COuld anyone support me?
In the code below when I call copyopen the Time[] vector and OpenPrice[] vector are updated only the first time but every time void OnTimer is called with a 1 hour rate after the first time they are not updated anymore
Hi.
COuld anyone support me?
In the code below when I call copyopen the Time[] vector and OpenPrice[] vector are updated only the first time but every time void OnTimer is called with a 1 hour rate after the first time they are not updated anymore
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
see code:
After run this script, terminal.exe will always occupy thread even though closed MT5 window. Is this a bug?