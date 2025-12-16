Freelancer asking advice
I am very new as a freelancer, how do I know that the work I take has been accepted or reviewed by the customer?
Havid Munajat:
I am very new as a freelancer, how do I know that the work I take has been accepted or reviewed by the customer?
I am very new as a freelancer, how do I know that the work I take has been accepted or reviewed by the customer?
- Work Acceptance
- The completed work is delivered by way of providing files. The number of files is not limited. Files with *.dll extension are delivered only in a compressed form
- The files shall be posted right in the Order attached to the comments.
- Payment
- The required sum of money is automatically deducted from the Customer's account and added to the Developer's account by the Payment System upon the Customer's confirmation of the work delivery or the recognition of the Order as fulfilled after the expiry of the work acceptance period...
- Payment for the completed Order will be made automatically from the Customer's account to the Developer's account after the Customer confirms the step of Work Acceptance.
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
- www.mql5.com
Rules of Using the Freelance Service: general provisions, execution of orders, payments,
Havid Munajat #:
Thank you.
So, if there's a project, it can be worked on by multiple developers, right? Then, the customer just has to choose which one they want.
You're welcome.
- Work Agreement
- Several Applications may be posted for one Order; the Customer may select only one of them to execute the Order.
- For each Application, a separate discussion topic is created, available only to the Customer and the Applicant/Developer.
- The ultimate goal of such discussion is concluding the Work Agreement to move to the step of Requirements Negotiation.
(See the link to the Rules in Post #1.)
Havid Munajat #:
One more question, when we try to join a project, do we attach the .ex5 file directly?
One more question, when we try to join a project, do we attach the .ex5 file directly?
- Prototype/Model
- The Developer provides a Prototype or Model of the ordered solution to the Customer, in order to agree on the operation mode and/or appearance.
- The Prototype/Model is not required to contain the entire functionality described in the requirements specification, being only an outline or draft.
- On this step, the Customer and the Developer shall specify the fine details of the final order, which does not affect the overall operation of the ordered solutions, but can bring additional comfort during utilization.
- For the Prototype, the Developer can provide outlines, configuration dialogs, templates of information panels positioning, examples of technical messages to print in the "Experts" journal and so on.
- The ultimate goal of the discussion at this step is the approval of an agreement on how a complete solution should look like.
- Demonstration
- Before delivering the work to the Customer, the Developer shall demonstrate the operation of the complete solution.
- The parties may have further discussions to fix detected errors or add some clarifications.
- The ultimate goal is the approval of the Customer that the presented materials allow the transfer of work from the Developer to the Customer.
- Specific details of what is a demonstration and criteria of checking whether a solution complies with the Order, must be specified in the Requirements Specification.
(See the link to the Rules in Post #1.)
As a side note... Regarding mql5.com terminology, "project" generally refers to the Algo Forge while "job" generally refers to the Freelance service.
okay thanks sir
How do I make a demonstration? Or what form can a demonstration take?
Havid Munajat #:
How do I make a demonstration? Or what form can a demonstration take?
How do I make a demonstration? Or what form can a demonstration take?
Although the word, "demonstration," is not expressly defined in the Rules, a prerecorded screen capture video or a live (and recorded) video screen capture/chat is likely ideal. If you go with live, be sure to notify the potential Buyer of recording in advance.
Keep in mind that you're not just developing apps. You're also documenting the context in which the agreement arose in case a dispute arises.
oke sir, thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register