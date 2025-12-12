Spreads Gone Wild.
Hi Gurus,
Is it possible to detect if your broker is doing some nasty business? spread manipulation, slippage, etc
I just noticed recently unbelievable spreads on GOLD and EURUSD last Novermber 28, 2025. (I back tested the same date in strategy/indicator tester.)
Gold reached soaring 400+ points (normal 19-20 points). EURUSD @ 200+ points (normal 10).
I'm on XM broker btw.
Regards
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
Such high spreads are typical for CFD's during periods of low liquidity. CFD broker-dealers can operate with a small pool of third-party liquidity providers or none whatsoever. In contrast, an FX broker-dealer that is connected to the interbank market will have a larger and wealthier liquidity pool and hence, lower spreads during those same periods.
I should note that you won't be able to trade XAUUSD as a non-CFD. You would have to find a broker-dealer that has synthetic spot gold, gold futures, or gold ETF's.
