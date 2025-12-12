Withdraw unavailable. Please help me.

New comment
 

Hello everyone!

My account just received a notification after I tried to withdraw funds. Does anyone know what's going on? Is this normal with MQL5?

Thanks!



 
How can we users possibly know “what's going on” with you? Do what it says “contact service desk.”
 
William Roeder #:
How can we users possibly know “what's going on” with you? Do what it says “contact service desk.”

How can I contact the service desk directly? Because all I see is a virtual assistant answering.

 
Nguyen Chung #:

How can I contact the service desk directly? Because all I see is a virtual assistant answering.

It is very easy to contact - look at post 
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
  • 2025.08.27
  • www.mql5.com
When I visit https://www.mql5.com/ I now get this message: You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403 It always worked...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It is very easy to contact - look at post 
Oh. Thank you so much
New comment