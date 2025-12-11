how can i rename my product
hi friends i have a problem with my keyboard and i made a mistake on the word candlestick i missed the letter L cause of the keyboard im using wanted to know if i can rename the indicator thank you.
Files:
Opera_Snapshot_2025-12-11_162944_www_mql5_com.png 2 kb
