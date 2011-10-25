Metatester 5 agents
wcb3:
It would be nice if the Metatester 5 agents program ran in the system tray for easy access to the control panel. The convience of the system tray would just make things easier to access, in case of scheduling times needing to be changed. I allow access while I am working weekdays and late evenings when sleeping. I like to run a clutter free desktop, am running win 7 64 bit on quad core 955 processor. Wasn't sure where this should be posted so I popped in here.
maybe you don't know, after install it, you can stop or start agents form this MQL5 site.
Why don't you use scheduler?
