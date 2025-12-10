seller account balance withdrawal

New comment
 
When I first made a withdrawal, I filled in my bank account details, but the payment was always rejected. How do I solve this?
 
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri:
When I first made a withdrawal, I filled in my bank account details, but the payment was always rejected. How do I solve this?

Can read this thread on "Payments and payment methods"

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 4106


NOTE: The Forum is mainly for users to:

  (i) exchange ideas

  (ii) discuss trading strategies, market trends, MetaTrader features and coding tips

  (iii) share views on other trading-related and market-related topics.

Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
  • 2011.07.06
  • www.mql5.com
New article payments and payment methods is published: author: metaquotes. Question: if the payment was made by credit card, in case i wanted to prelevere what system i use. As i understand , you can't withdraw money with credit card system
New comment