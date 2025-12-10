seller account balance withdrawal
When I first made a withdrawal, I filled in my bank account details, but the payment was always rejected. How do I solve this?
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri:
Can read this thread on "Payments and payment methods"
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 4106
