Discussing the article: "Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading"
Check out the new article: Mastering Kagi Charts in MQL5 (Part 2): Implementing Automated Kagi-Based Trading.
Learn how to build a complete Kagi-based trading Expert Advisor in MQL5, from signal construction to order execution, visual markers, and a three-stage trailing stop. Includes full code, testing results, and a downloadable set file.
In the first part of this series, we created a complete Kagi chart engine in MQL5. We learned how to collect price data, build the Kagi structure, and draw each line segment on the chart. By the end of Part One, we had a fully functional Kagi chart that updates on every new bar.
In this second part, we move from chart construction to actual trading. Our goal is to turn the Kagi chart into a working Expert Advisor that can react to changes in market structure. We will introduce new features that allow the EA to detect reversal signals, place trades, manage risk, and handle open positions. We will also add visual markers to help the trader see exactly when signals occur.
This part builds directly on top of the Kagi engine. Each new feature will be added in a clear and simple manner so that readers can follow the logic without difficulty. By the end of this article, you will have a complete Kagi-based trading system that can be used on any instrument in MetaTrader 5.
Author: Chacha Ian Maroa