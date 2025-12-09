Discussing the article: "The View and Controller components for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Containers"
Check out the new article: The View and Controller components for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Containers.
As part of the development of TableView control in MVC (Model-View-Controller) paradigm, we have already created Model component - a table model and started creating the View and Controller components. In the last article, simple but quite functional controls were created. Complex controls will be assembled from such elements. Today we will write such control classes as Panel, GroupBox and Container — all three elements are containers for placing various controls on them.
Thus, in addition to the three specified main controls, we have to create classes for creating scrollbars — the thumb class (Thumb) and the scrollbar class (ScrollBar). There will be two such classes — for vertical and horizontal scrollbars.
Compile the indicator and run it on the chart:
Shifting to full screen when clicking on a track works, shifting when clicking on buttons works, event auto-repeat when holding buttons works, wheel scrolling works.
Author: Artyom Trishkin