Persian mirror typing in MetaTrader 5

New comment
 
Hello. I have a question. In MetaTrader 5, when I type Persian, words are written from left to right and letters are separated. And sometimes only a straight line is drawn and the text option does not work. Please help. Thanks.
 
koorosh koohdarIn MetaTrader 5, when I type
You want help, provide information. “When you type:”  where are you typing? What did you do before? Where is your screenshot?
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/500668/page7#comment_58751397
Regression in MT5 Updates Affecting Rendering of Legacy Indicators
Regression in MT5 Updates Affecting Rendering of Legacy Indicators
  • 2025.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
Regression in mt5 updates affecting rendering of legacy indicators hi admin, i am reporting a regression introduced in recent mt5 builds that has significantly affected the rendering and stability of legacy third-party indicators
 
William Roeder #:
You want help, provide information. “When you type:”  where are you typing? What did you do before? Where is your screenshot?

when I typing text for comment on my chart as persian the text is mirro

for exampel    سلام     --------م ا ل س

 

With respect and regards, Mr. Mashayekhi, thank you for your response. If you don't mind, please provide a step-by-step method for correcting this issue. I would be grateful.

Because I thought it was a problem with my system, I changed my Windows, but it didn't help. Thank you very much.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MT5 updates.

Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54

In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :

  • A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
  • MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.

Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64

  • With this information you will know which zip file to download.


  • You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.

After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.

If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :

  • NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
  • NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

That's great work.

Keep going. Thanks.

 
Mehdi Mashayekhi #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/500668/page7#comment_58751397
I replaced the duplicate post with a link to the same post of yours. Please do not create multiple copies of the same post.
New comment