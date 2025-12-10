Delete old products

Hi there community,

Is it possible to delete old files from published and hidden products or change their names instead?

Thank you in advance.

 
No you can't. They remained in the "Hidden" section.
 
Would be nice to be able to change their names to XX old, or another.

Thanks for your answer.

 
It's not allowed to publish multiple copies of the same product. 
 
But we could delete outdated products or free their original names for better new projects, as suggestion.
 
See the market rules.

What do you mean by outdated products if you are obliged to support even those products that you have hidden?

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules#part_II

  1. In case the developers of the MetaTrader platform make changes in the MQL5/MQL4 language, the Seller shall make appropriate modifications in the Product to maintain its stated functionality.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/terms/developer#part_VI

  1. Your Takedowns. You may remove Your Products from future distribution via Market at any time, but You must comply with this Agreement and the Payment Processor's Payment Account terms of service, including but not limited to refund requirements. Removing Your Products from future distribution via Market does not
    1. affect the license rights of Users who have previously purchased or downloaded Your Products,
    2. remove Your Products from Users' Client Terminals or from any part of Market where previously purchased or downloaded Products are stored on behalf of Users, or
    3. change Your obligation to support Products or services that have been previously purchased or downloaded by Users.
 
It seems that the OP is operating under the assumption that updated product versions are automatically installed into Buyer's MT5 terminals, and that previous versions of products are thereby rendered moot. Upon reading the Rules, this is clearly not the case.
 
You have been said several times it's not possible. 

Move to something else.

 
I guess you're not telling that to your customers.
Don't come to me with problems. Thank you.
 
I would answer similarly to anyone asking 3 times the same question hoping a different answer.
 
The way in which Market product version updates work in the Market is rather apparent to customers.

The customer is automatically notified that an updated version is available. If the customer is happy with the version that they already have, they can simply refuse to download the update. This makes sense because product features, terms, price, etc. can vary among versions. When refusing to update, preexisting terms are not superseded.

