Code clarification.
If I put a parameter for example, in Bounce promity pips I put 10.0 .Will the EA read it as 10 pips or just 10 points?
Impossible to answer. We need the code that uses those variables.
I double you wrote it, or you would know if you converted PIPs to points.
PIP, Point, or Tick size are all different in general.
Percentage in point - Wikipedia
Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers (if any still exists), exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a logical PIP is and use that, not points.
I wrote it. I am just confused if I will put for example 50 pips in gold or 5000 points and will just make a comment extension to that line. gold in exness has 3 digits. I manually adjust the perimeters in different chart also
You probably used a tool to write it.
To answer the question, you need to check where this parameter is used. Without seeing this code it's impossible to answer.
I wrote it. I am just confused if I will put for example 50 pips in gold or 5000 points and will just make a comment extension to that line. gold in exness has 3 digits. I manually adjust the perimeters in different chart also
It sounds like you're trading the XAUUSD CFD pair. Assuming that the tick size is 0.001 and want to use 0.01 as a pip, you need something like this for accurate pricing format:
double BPPinPoints = NormalizeDouble(Bounce_Proximity_Pips * 10 * _Point, _Digits);
If you're not trading XAUUSD, the calculation may get more complex.
Simply declaring the input name does nothing but create the input (and then you define its initial raw value).
