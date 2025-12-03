Discussing the article: "Capital management in trading and the trader's home accounting program with a database"
Check out the new article: Capital management in trading and the trader's home accounting program with a database.
"I remember all my trades," "bookkeeping takes too much time," "the main thing is a good strategy, and the numbers can wait"... I hear these and similar phrases almost every day from novice traders. After a few months, these same traders are surprised to find that their account is inexorably melting away, and the reasons for this remain a mystery.
Now let's imagine a different picture. You sit down at your computer in the morning and the first thing you do is open not the trading terminal, but your accounting system. The whole picture is in the palm of your hand: your income, expenses, assets, transaction history, and profitability graphs. You know exactly how much you can afford to risk today, what percentage of your deposit your drawdown is, and how close you are to your financial goals.
It is not just convenient, it is vital. Because trading is not just about charts and indicators. This is, first and foremost, a business where you are simultaneously the CEO, the CFO, and the risk manager. And a successful business is impossible without clear accounting.
In this article, we will discuss a revolutionary approach to managing a trader's finances. I am not just going to introduce you to accounting software; I am going to show you a tool that might become your reliable financial navigator in the stormy sea of trading.
This system was born from the personal experience and pain of hundreds of traders who learned from their mistakes. It has incorporated the best practices of capital management and financial planning. But the main thing is that it is incredibly easy to use. Because I firmly believe that complex solutions often remain unused.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko