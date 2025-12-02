My MQL5 on demo account is not following the live market
My charts never update both on web and on PC, how can I fix this?
DiogoRemoaldo:
Check that your trading account credentials (trading account number, master password, broker/server) are correct, the Journal tab of your terminal for a 'trading has been enabled' message and the bottom right of your MT5 terminal for a green signal and server connection.
