My MQL5 on demo account is not following the live market

My charts never update both on web and on PC, how can I fix this?
 
DiogoRemoaldo:
Check that your trading account credentials (trading account number, master password, broker/server) are correct, the Journal tab of your terminal for a 'trading has been enabled' message and the bottom right of your MT5 terminal for a green signal and server connection.



