Request for Unlimited Activations for Removed Market Products
Hello,
I would like to make a suggestion regarding activation rules for products that were purchased on the MQL5 Market and later removed by the seller.
In my case, I bought an indicator that is essential for a complex Expert Advisor I developed. The EA requires running on multiple MT5 installations, especially because it depends on different configuration sets and needs to operate in a netting account, which cannot be done using just one terminal.
However, since the seller removed the indicator from the Market, every new MT5 installation consumes an activation. This creates a problem: I am a legitimate buyer, but I am gradually losing access to a product I paid for simply because I need more terminals for testing and development.
For fairness, I believe that when a product is removed from the Market by the seller, all existing buyers should automatically receive unlimited activations. This would ensure that customers are not penalized for circumstances beyond their control, and it would protect the long-term usability of the tool they purchased.
I kindly ask you to consider this adjustment to the activation policy. It would greatly benefit developers who rely on these products for long-term projects and would improve trust in the Market ecosystem.
Thank you for your attention and understanding.
Just to add a personal note (this is only my own opinion, not an official statement):
- Activations in the Market are tied to the device (hardware/OS), not to each MT5 installation. Several terminals on the same PC/VPS use the same activation.
- I agree with your underlying concern: if a product is removed and you rely on it long term, finite activations plus hardware/VPS changes can be a real issue.
- That said, we also have to consider the developer’s side: if they removed the product, they did it for a reason. MetaQuotes still allows existing buyers to keep using it with the same activation rules as if it were still listed, which is already a compromise.
- For that reason, turning removed products into unlimited activations seems too extreme and open to abuse. A more realistic approach would be extra “legacy” activations or a clearer support process for buyers who genuinely run out.
Again, just my personal view as a user/developer.
