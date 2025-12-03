deleting comment from the profile
I am sorry this a sillly question but I am not able to find the delete button to delete the comments from my profile?
it was there but now there is no way to find it, please let me know how to delete comments from the profile page.
In my experience, a direct Wall Comment has never had a Delete link.
In contrast, a Blog Comment (which also can be published to your Wall) has a permanent Delete link.
Actually, the appearance of the Edit link in a Comment on a Wall seems to mimic that of a Forum Post--it's temporary.
(Image edited for Forum compliance purposes.)
