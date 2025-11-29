Problem is I can't connect
1. Download and install the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website and use it to login into your trading account.
2. Double check that your trading account credentials: account number, master password and broker/server are correct. These are sent to your email by your broker, upon creation of your account.
3. Confirm with your broker that they don't perform some kind of maintenance, because most brokers do that over the weekend.
4. Make sure that you have a good internet/network connection, check at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal.
Hello everyone!
As soon as I log into my MT5 app, I can't connect! I don't understand what the app is doing! I enter my username and password, and once that's done, I log in with my proprietary credentials, but the bandwidth is incredibly slow and laggy! I'd like to know what I should do! Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read this and help me resolve this issue.