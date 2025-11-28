Platform not working...
Out of the blue, my charts aren't loading, and when I try to use the tester I get a journal message saying "tester not started because the account is not specified".
Does anyone know what I need to do to fix this..?
Check that you have logged into your trading account successfully, at the bottom right corner of your terminal and in the Journal tab.
