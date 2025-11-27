EA is not compiling

New comment
 

hi, some years back, like 5yeaars or so, i hired a freelancer whom i coudnt reach to now,  and he made an ea for me, after these years, i tried to compile the file n its showing me error, is that normal perhaps mql5 upgrade or something?

thank you

 
Your EA probably needs some updating, you can post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Your EA probably needs some updating, you can post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.
thats what i am thinking, will do that, thanks 
New comment