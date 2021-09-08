I hired a freelancer to make EA, but now EA s
Hi, I hired a freelancer to make EA, but now EA expired. How should I edit the MQ5 files to either extend the expiry or make it never expire again?
Thanks
What's expired you mean? The code is no expire, or may be coder setup that in code?
So if for that, you need to edit .mq4 or .mq5 file to fix that.
Post here or PM me help you.
Hello Van Cho,
Thanks for the assistance.
So when I added the EA onto the chart, this appear:
But I look at the mq4 file, I don't see any dates.
Nope, it wasn't inside :(
Same for down direction for Expire
Hello Van Cho,
Thanks for the assistance.
So when I added the EA onto the chart, this appear:
But I look at the mq4 file, I don't see any dates.
You could ask the programmer or open an arbitration, cause whatever is expired, my guess is part of the header files, and you did not ask for the EA to expire in the first place
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I hired a freelancer to make EA, but now EA expired. How should I edit the MQ5 files to either extend the expiry or make it never expire again?
Thanks