I hired a freelancer to make EA, but now EA s

Hi, I hired a freelancer to make EA, but now EA expired. How should I edit the MQ5 files to either extend the expiry or make it never expire again?


Thanks

 
n2o4ever:

What's expired you mean? The code is no expire, or may be coder setup that in code?

So if for that, you need to edit .mq4 or .mq5 file to fix that.

Post here or PM me help you.

 

Hello Van Cho,


Thanks for the assistance. 

So when I added the EA onto the chart, this appear:



But I look at the mq4 file, I don't see any dates.

 
Any text "EA Expired !!!" on mq5 file? You can search whole file.

 
Nguyen Van Cho #:

Any text "EA Expired !!!" on mq5 file? You can search whole file.

Nope, it wasn't inside :(

Same for down direction for Expire

 
try to search in the mqh file and see if there is any DLL called

 
I'm coding on MT4 so I'm not sure bug position, but I can view code to see the bug.
You should say coder that code your EA to debug, or if want to our help you need to attach code file or part of file on: OnInit, OnStick... to check the bug.
 
n2o4ever #:

Hello Van Cho,


Thanks for the assistance. 

So when I added the EA onto the chart, this appear:



But I look at the mq4 file, I don't see any dates.

You could ask the programmer or open an arbitration, cause whatever is expired, my guess is part of the header files, and you did not ask for the EA to expire in the first place

