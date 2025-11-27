iPhone MT5 app only half graph

New comment
 

Hi all

Hey my iPhone MT5 app opens my graphs with the graph half way in the scale.

I re downloaded MT5 and reset all my quotes and indicators etc yesterday but then it happened again today.

Is it a bug, what causes it, can it be fixed?

(see attachement)

Thanks Clinton 

Files:
IMG_9251.png  250 kb
 
there will be not more history
 
Clinton Lance Peterssen:

Hi all

Hey my iPhone MT5 app opens my graphs with the graph half way in the scale.

I re downloaded MT5 and reset all my quotes and indicators etc yesterday but then it happened again today.

Is it a bug, what causes it, can it be fixed?

(see attachement)

Thanks Clinton 

Hi Clinton, it looks to me like there's not enough historical data provided by your broker loaded in your app.

Try another Symbol (e.g. EURUSD) or reduce the timeframe.    

 

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/chart#shift

To change the distance of the last bar from the chart edge, scroll the chart to the last price until a vertical separator appears. Next, drag the triangle at the bottom scale of the chart and set the required indent.
 

Sergey

Ah thanks man that worked, yip I moved the little grey arrow at the bottom and all good now, I must have moved it before accidentally without noticing!

Cheers Clinton

 
Sergey El #:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/chart#shift

To change the distance of the last bar from the chart edge, scroll the chart to the last price until a vertical separator appears. Next, drag the triangle at the bottom scale of the chart and set the required indent.
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler #:

Hi Clinton, it looks to me like there's not enough historical data provided by your broker loaded in your app.

Try another Symbol (e.g. EURUSD) or reduce the timeframe.    

Pieter, Amando above

Thanks for the idea/help but Sergey's method was correct.

Cheers Clinton

New comment