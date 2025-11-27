iPhone MT5 app only half graph
Hi all
Hey my iPhone MT5 app opens my graphs with the graph half way in the scale.
I re downloaded MT5 and reset all my quotes and indicators etc yesterday but then it happened again today.
Is it a bug, what causes it, can it be fixed?
(see attachement)
Thanks Clinton
Hi Clinton, it looks to me like there's not enough historical data provided by your broker loaded in your app.
Try another Symbol (e.g. EURUSD) or reduce the timeframe.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/chart#shiftTo change the distance of the last bar from the chart edge, scroll the chart to the last price until a vertical separator appears. Next, drag the triangle at the bottom scale of the chart and set the required indent.
Sergey
Ah thanks man that worked, yip I moved the little grey arrow at the bottom and all good now, I must have moved it before accidentally without noticing!
Cheers Clinton
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/chart#shiftTo change the distance of the last bar from the chart edge, scroll the chart to the last price until a vertical separator appears. Next, drag the triangle at the bottom scale of the chart and set the required indent.
Hi Clinton, it looks to me like there's not enough historical data provided by your broker loaded in your app.
Try another Symbol (e.g. EURUSD) or reduce the timeframe.
Pieter, Amando above
Thanks for the idea/help but Sergey's method was correct.
Cheers Clinton
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all
Hey my iPhone MT5 app opens my graphs with the graph half way in the scale.
I re downloaded MT5 and reset all my quotes and indicators etc yesterday but then it happened again today.
Is it a bug, what causes it, can it be fixed?
(see attachement)
Thanks Clinton