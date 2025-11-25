Simple horizontal line drawn by ea deployed to mql5 vps can display on desktop but not shown in mobile client.

I had created a simple function to draw a horizontal line in my EA and attached to a chart.

The line is displayed on my desktop but when i migrate my ea to mt5 vps, the lines are not shown on mt5 running in my android phone.

I check the object list in the chart in my android phone and it does not have the horizontal line object.

How do i synch the objects in the chart and ea that is migrated to mt5 vps to the chart in my android phone ?


void draw_recovery_Level(string levelName,double price,color clr,int width,bool selectable, ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
  {
   long chart_id = ChartID();
   if(ObjectFind(chart_id,levelName) < 0)
     {
      datetime ServerTime = (datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TIME);
      ObjectCreate(chart_id,levelName,OBJ_HLINE,0,ServerTime,price);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, levelName, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES, OBJ_ALL_PERIODS);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,levelName,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,levelName,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, levelName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, selectable);
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, levelName, OBJPROP_STYLE, style);

     }
   else
     {
      ObjectSetDouble(chart_id,levelName,OBJPROP_PRICE,price);
     }
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
  }
 
In the MT5 App, it's not possible to show custom objects/indicators.
