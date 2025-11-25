Simple horizontal line drawn by ea deployed to mql5 vps can display on desktop but not shown in mobile client.
I had created a simple function to draw a horizontal line in my EA and attached to a chart.
The line is displayed on my desktop but when i migrate my ea to mt5 vps, the lines are not shown on mt5 running in my android phone.
I check the object list in the chart in my android phone and it does not have the horizontal line object.
How do i synch the objects in the chart and ea that is migrated to mt5 vps to the chart in my android phone ?