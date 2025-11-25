Errors in validation in EA
The EA/robot must trade, but "strategy tester report not found" means that during the selected testing period there are no transactions in the validator for this symbol and timeframe.
There is the discussion thread: Strategy tester report not found
Strategy tester report not found
- 2023.02.27
- www.mql5.com
Test on eurusd,h1 strategy tester report not found how can this be solved. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the market - the article. So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it
