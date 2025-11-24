MT5 Auto Trading is Disabled.
This message means that your broker doesn't allow algorithmic trading or the use of expert advisors (EAs) on this trading account, so contact them about it.
Asim Iqbal:
I had tested some scalping and HFT Trading robots on them.
Most broker-dealers prohibit HFT because it clutters their trader servers. Even if the HFT strategy is tested in a demo account, it clutters their demo server, and they close all accounts.
Read your broker-dealer's Trading Agreement that you signed.
As a relevant side note, that is a good reason to do development and experimental testing in a Metaquotes Demo account in MT5. Even if you're not intentionally developing an HFT strategy, an unintended code bug can mistakenly send rapid-fire orders.
Of course, final profitability testing should always be done using your broker-dealers live data but make sure your Trading Agreement allows it first.
Hello! There.
I have about 6 - 7 MT5 Demo Accounts with different Forex Brokers. I had tested some scalping and HFT Trading robots on them. Now from a week, with All brokers, I am getting messages that Auto Trading is Disabled by the Server.
What could be the problem Please Anybody guide me?